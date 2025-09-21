Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.