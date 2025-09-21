Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 831 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $74.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

