Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.