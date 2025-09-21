MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Receives $24.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,170 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business had revenue of $692.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

