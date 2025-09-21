MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,364,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 668,189 shares.The stock last traded at $7.26 and had previously closed at $7.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.79 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

