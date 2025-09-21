Milton Ault III Sells 20,870 Shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III sold 20,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $51,548.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,614.43. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

ALZN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $180.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alzamend Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alzamend Neuro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.