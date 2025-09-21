Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

