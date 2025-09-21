Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $372,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

