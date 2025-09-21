Michael Baur Sells 47,969 Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $2,126,945.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,382.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $43.80 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $958.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.