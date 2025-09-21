Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 56 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.