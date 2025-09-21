Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 25,753 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 261,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 465.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 365,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 300,922 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 131,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.52 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

