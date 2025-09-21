Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,388,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. CLSA upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 616.0%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.