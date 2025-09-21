Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 112 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $245.33 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

