Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $480.78. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.74 and its 200 day moving average is $417.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

