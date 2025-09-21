Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

