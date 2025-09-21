Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.