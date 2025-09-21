Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $104.95.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

