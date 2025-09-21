MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $439,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,452.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,382.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,317.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.