Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after buying an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after buying an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

