Matrix Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.15% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

