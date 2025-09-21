Matrix Trust Co Purchases 18,597 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

