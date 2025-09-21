Matrix Trust Co Purchases 16,093 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,230,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 514.2% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,094,000. SoundView Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 492,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 153,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

XHLF opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

