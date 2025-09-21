Matrix Trust Co Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 521.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

