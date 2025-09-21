Matrix Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Matrix Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

