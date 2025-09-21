Matrix Trust Co Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

