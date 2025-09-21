Matrix Trust Co Buys 3,189 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

