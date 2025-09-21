Matrix Trust Co Buys 2,431 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $83.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

