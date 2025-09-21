Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

NYSE:MAS opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

