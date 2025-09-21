Mark Turner Sells 200,000 Shares of Ausgold (ASX:AUC) Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Turner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.90, for a total value of A$179,800.00.

Ausgold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Ausgold Company Profile

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, and sulphide deposits. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 5,500 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia.

