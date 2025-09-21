Mark Turner Sells 200,000 Shares of Ausgold (ASX:AUC) Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Turner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.90, for a total value of A$179,800.00.
Ausgold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 12.04.
Ausgold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ausgold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.