MannKind’s (MNKD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. MannKind has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MannKind by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 204,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MannKind by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 578,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 219,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

