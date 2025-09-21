Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 144.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205,143 shares during the period. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lyft by 83,744.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 415.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 2,993,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

