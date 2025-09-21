Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:LOW opened at $265.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.63 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.08.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

