LongView Wealth Management Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

