LongView Wealth Management Buys 900 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.