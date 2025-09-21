LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE SCD opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at LMP Capital and Income Fund
In related news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $40,222.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,222.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
