LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE SCD opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at LMP Capital and Income Fund

In related news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $40,222.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,222.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

