LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 128,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,486,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveWire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.69.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 350.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.81%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.