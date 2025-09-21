Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after acquiring an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,129,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after acquiring an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.72 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.