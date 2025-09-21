Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) Insider Ignatius (Iggy) Tan Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7 – Get Free Report) insider Ignatius (Iggy) Tan acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.17.

Lithium Universe Company Profile

Lithium Universe Limited focuses on operating as a mineral exploration and development company. Its flagship project is the Apollo lithium project located within the La Grade sub province. The company was formerly known as Mogul Games Group Ltd and changed its name to Lithium Universe Limited in July 2023.

