Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,363 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after acquiring an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

BWXT stock opened at $174.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $189.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

