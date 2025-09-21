Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,142.76 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,013.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

