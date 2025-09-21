Lincoln Capital LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

