Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 382,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,608 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

