Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

