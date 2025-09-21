Lantz Financial LLC Has $270,000 Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 162.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Polaris by 305.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of PII opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

