Lantz Financial LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $376.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

