Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,519 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $4,339,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

