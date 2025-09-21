Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $104,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4,087.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

