L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

LHX stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $286.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

