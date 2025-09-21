Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 1073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne & Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Kuehne & Nagel International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KHNGY

Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuehne & Nagel International Ag will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.