Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

